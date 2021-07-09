ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,788,922 shares of company stock valued at $319,024,399. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

