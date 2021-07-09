ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $57,002.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

