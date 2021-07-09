Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $96,767.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

