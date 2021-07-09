Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Head-To-Head Survey

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zynex has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.42 $9.07 million $0.26 56.77 electroCore $3.50 million 15.67 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.92

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynex and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.51%. electroCore has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 220.80%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Zynex.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90% electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93%

Summary

Zynex beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

