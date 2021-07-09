Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,000 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for approximately 13.5% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zynga worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Zynga by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

