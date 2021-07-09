Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 107,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,528,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Specifically, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

