$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $18.29. 278,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

