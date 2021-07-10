$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

Several analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paya stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

