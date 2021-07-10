$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCMG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 329,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

