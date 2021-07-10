-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

BLRX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

