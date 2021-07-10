-$0.16 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $16,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 365,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

