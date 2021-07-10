-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 273,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

