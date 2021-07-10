$0.21 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 93,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,699. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

