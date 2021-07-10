$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

AJX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 50,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,422. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

