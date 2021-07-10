$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.