$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

