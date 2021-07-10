$0.46 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $64,608,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

