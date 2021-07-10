$0.53 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock worth $7,390,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,022,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.