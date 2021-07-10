-$0.55 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 6,671,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

