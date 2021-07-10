-$0.55 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $731.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $9,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

