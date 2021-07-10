$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.72. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.09. 1,606,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.