0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $18.95 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $77,450.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 107.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00087452 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

