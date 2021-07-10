$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $189.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.86. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

