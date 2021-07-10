$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

