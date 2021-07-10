$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock worth $549,911,354. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.