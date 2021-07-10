$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.67. Enova International posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,641 shares of company stock valued at $802,269 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.93. 188,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.