$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

