$1.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce $1.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.72 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

