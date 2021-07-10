$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

