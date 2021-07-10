$1.91 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STMP traded up $126.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.23. 4,221,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,546. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.69.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.