$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.03. The company had a trading volume of 332,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $669.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

