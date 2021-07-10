100,000 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of AGC stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.