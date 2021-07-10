100,000 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLHAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

