100,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.39% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFB. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $6,818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $5,050,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $4,681,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $2,778,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

