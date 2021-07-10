$105.24 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $105.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

