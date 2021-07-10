105,317 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

