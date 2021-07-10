$113.30 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce $113.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $496.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

TXG stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,069 shares of company stock worth $33,076,897. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

