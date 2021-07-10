$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.07 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

