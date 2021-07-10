$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.07 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
