120,000 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,110. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

