121,700 Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $18,215,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,290,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,687,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,599,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSPE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

