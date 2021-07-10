$122.11 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $122.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.01 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

