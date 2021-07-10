124,693 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Ontrak comprises 3.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.70% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ontrak by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 364,866 shares of company stock worth $11,704,038 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTRK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,432. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

