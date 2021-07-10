125,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

