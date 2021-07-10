125,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TETCU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $22,500,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,500,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

