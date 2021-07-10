13,500 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

