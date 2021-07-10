148,854 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after acquiring an additional 535,049 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $30.32 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

