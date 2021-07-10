150,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,866,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

