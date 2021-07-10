150,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,963,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000.

OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

