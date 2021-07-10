159,950 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888,041 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.