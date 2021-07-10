16,650 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $66,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 362,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

